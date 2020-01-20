January 24 Last Day To Obtain Provisional Driver’s Licence Under Old Regime

Story Highlights Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising that the last day to obtain a Provisional Driver’s Licence without being required to first pass the Road Code Test is January 24, 2020.

The new application regime comes against the background of changes in the legislative framework under Section 23 (1) of the Road Traffic Act, which was passed in both houses of Parliament in 2018.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on Friday (January 17), Chief Corporate Communications Officer at TAJ, Meris Haughton explained that, while the Portmore Office will be opened on Saturday January 25, persons will not be allowed obtain a provisional driver’s licence.

“Our Portmore office which opens on a Saturday will be open on the 25th. However persons will not be able to come… to do anything as it relates to a provisional drivers’ licence, as the legislation takes effect on that day and that requires them to first go to an examination depot to do the road code test,” she said.

“Currently persons would have the practice of coming directly to one of the TAJ offices, complete the application form, pay the fee and get the provisional driver’s licence. However come the 25th of January that will no longer obtain. They must now go to an Island Traffic Authority (ITA) Examination Depot first,” she added. Ms. Haughton explained that once an individual is successful in passing the Road Code Test, he/she will be given a sealed envelope from the ITA, which they will then take to any of TAJ’s 28 offices island wide.

“Our taxpayer service officers will then look at the application form, confirm and validate that the person has in fact passed,” she informed, adding that a shared database has been developed to be used by the TAJ and ITA.

“Once that is done, the applicant will be directed to go to the cashier to make their payment and the cost remains the same. It is $1800 and they will be issued with the provisional driver’s licence which is the same card that is now issued to persons and the receipt will be affixed to it,” she added. Ms Haughton is also encouraging persons to leave the receipt attached to the provisional driver’s license, as it has to be presented to the ITA before the driving test can be done.

The existing application forms are available at the ITA and TAJ and will continue to be accepted. The application forms are also available on both agencies websites.