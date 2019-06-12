JANAAC Commemorates World Accreditation Day

Story Highlights To commemorate World Accreditation Day on June 9, the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC) held an Accreditation Awards Ceremony at a breakfast on June 7, held at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel, in Kingston.

The Food Storage and Prevention of Infestation Division (FSPID) and the Veterinary Services Diagnostic Laboratory (VSDL) were the two entities awarded accreditation certificates at the event.

“The 2019 World Accreditation Day theme, ‘Accreditation: Adding Value to Supply Chains’, causes us to stop and assess the significant changes in the complexities of supply chains over the last 10 years. Supply chains are no longer simple operations but have morphed into complex systems fueled by the rapid changes in technology,” Chief Executive Officer of JANAAC, Sharonmae Shirley, told JIS News.

Ms. Shirley explained that the complexities in supply chains make it cost-prohibitive for governments or regulators, especially those in developing economies, to undertake all the laboratory testing, inspection, and certification activities necessary to protect public health and safety.

She, therefore, urged other laboratories and inspection bodies, like the FSPID and VSDL to become accredited.

“Accreditation confirms the technical competence, integrity, and impartiality of these conformity assessment activities using international standards as the criteria,” Ms. Shirley said.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) states that approximately 80 per cent of trade involves elements of testing, calibration, inspection and certification activities.

Meanwhile, Ms. Shirley announced that the number of inspection bodies accredited by JANAAC in the last five years has grown from eight to 33.

JANAAC provides accreditation services principally to Jamaica, but also to all of CARICOM, with clients in The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.