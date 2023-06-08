JANAAC ‘CEO Breakfast’ Resumes on June 9

The Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC) ‘CEO Breakfast’ will resume on Friday (June 9).
The event is slated for The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, starting at 8:00 a.m.
It is being held to commemorate World Accreditation Day (WAD) 2023, under the theme ‘Accreditation: Supporting the Future of Global Trade’.
Keynote speaker will be Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill.
This was disclosed by JANAAC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sharonmae Shirley, during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the Agency’s head office in Kingston on Thursday (June 8).
Mrs. Shirley said the breakfast is usually held annually to commemorate WAD, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said JANAAC is “pleased” to not only resume the event but “to be celebrating with the International Laboratory Accreditation Corporation (ILAC) and the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), which we have been members of for the past 10 years”.
The CEO advised that during Friday’s breakfast, three private- and public-sector entities will be awarded certificates of accreditation.
These are the National Water Commission, for its Instrumentation and Meters Testing Laboratory; the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited, for its High Voltage and Testing Services Laboratory, and the National Compliance and Regulatory Authority for Food Inspection, Monitoring and Sampling, and Inspection, Monitoring and Sampling of Imported Pre-Packaged Goods, among other services.
The Agency will also participate in the ILAC WAD celebratory event and an accreditation sensitisation session on June 9, both of which will be held virtually.
The commemorative activities will conclude with a church service slated for Andrews Memorial Seventh-day Adventist Church in Kingston on Saturday (June 10), beginning 8:00 a.m.
JANAAC is the only internationally recognised accreditation body in the English-speaking Caribbean.
It continues to deliver technical training and best-in-class accreditation services to conformity assessment bodies (CABs), such as laboratories and inspection and certification bodies, in 10 CARICOM states.