JAMPRO Taking Steps to Improve Investment Facilitation

President of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRPO), Diane Edwards, highlights initiatives being implemented to facilitate investment projects and activities at a JIS Think Tank on June 26. + - Photo: Adrian Walker President of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRPO), Diane Edwards, highlights initiatives being implemented to facilitate investment projects and activities at a JIS Think Tank on June 26. Story Highlights The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) has been coordinating various initiatives to improve efficiency and effectiveness in facilitating investment projects and activities.

Addressing a JIS Think Tank on June 26, President of JAMPRO, Diane Edwards, said that the entity has reviewed its three-year development plan and established new strategies to build global partnerships and transform the business environment.

“We are in the process of transforming the business environment and getting to top 10 in the Doing Business Report, and this will mean that persons will be able to transact all their business online with the Government as a result of the improvements that will take place,” Ms. Edwards said.



The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) has been coordinating various initiatives to improve efficiency and effectiveness in facilitating investment projects and activities.

Addressing a JIS Think Tank on June 26, President of JAMPRO, Diane Edwards, said that the entity has reviewed its three-year development plan and established new strategies to build global partnerships and transform the business environment.

“We are in the process of transforming the business environment and getting to top 10 in the Doing Business Report, and this will mean that persons will be able to transact all their business online with the Government as a result of the improvements that will take place,” Ms. Edwards said.

She explained that the transformation will enable persons to pay taxes and start a business online, apply for all their business approvals, and apply for and track their applications for building permits through the Application Management and Data Automation (AMANDA) system.

AMANDA aims to improve the ease of doing business with municipal corporations and key government agencies.

“Business interests will also be able to look at an investment map of Jamaica and see where the investment opportunities are… [and] the specific public-sector facilities that they need to be close to,” Ms. Edwards noted further.

“They can look at where all the ports are… so the whole question of the transformation of the business environment means that every Jamaican business will find it easier to do business,” she added.

Another major thrust to improve operations is the establishment of a national investment policy, which will serve as a pivotal blueprint through which the Government will attract and facilitate investments.

“There are many different ministries, agencies and departments that impact investment, but we see the need to bring together all the agencies of government in a cohesive attempt to attract inward investment and to ease the doing business flow. So what we want is for everybody to be joined up and understand their role in the process,” Ms. Edwards pointed out.

As it relates to global partnerships, she noted that JAMPRO has been facilitating several marketing activities and engagements towards this thrust.

She explained that the idea is to build international collaborations through trade shows, conferences and international missions to reach particular investors for specific investment projects.

“Our intention is to leverage the potential of our 23 service offices internationally and also to work with honorary councils overseas in very deliberate partnerships to get them to expand our network and outreach capability in the international market,” Ms. Edwards said.