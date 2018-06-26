Jampro takes Agricultural Information Forum to Mobay

Manager, Agribusiness at Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Marlene Porter + - Photo: Contributed Manager, Agribusiness at Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Marlene Porter Story Highlights The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) will be heading west for the second staging of the Agricultural Information Forum, aimed at promoting investments in that sector.

The event will be held on July 10 at the Iberostar Beach & Spa Resort in Montego Bay, St. James, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m, and will target persons who have an interest in the agricultural industry.

Speaking with JIS News, Manager for Agribusiness at JAMPRO, Marlene Porter, noted that the forum will engage persons operating in the sector, companies that are looking for investment prospects, or persons who have land and capital and are seeking areas in the sector where they can invest.



“Our objective is to highlight and promote the investment opportunities that are available in the agribusiness sector and allow persons to understand the benefits and support systems that they can access through the various agencies of Government,” she said.

She added that the forum will facilitate discussions on new technologies and farming methods that continue to emerge in the sector and will help companies and investors to become more competitive.

There will be presentations from Government agencies and private-sector partners who are integral to the development of the agricultural sector.

Key participating entities are the Agro-Investment Corporation (AIC), which will provide information about the various programmes being undertaken such as the agro parks; Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) will highlight the technical and marketing support being provided to farmers and the incentives available; and the Tourism Linkages Network will show how agriculture can respond to the demands of manufacturing, tourism and other related sectors.

“We want to highlight the linkage opportunities as a lot has been done in this area to encourage buyers, particularly in the hospitality sector, to begin to purchase locally manufactured and locally grown products,” Mrs. Porter said.

The Development Bank of Jamaica, National People’s Co-operative Bank of Jamaica and other financial institutions will provide information about the financing of agribusiness ventures and general financial support available to investors.

Mrs. Porter said that JAMPRO will be sharing information on its efforts in promoting exports and the investment opportunities available in the local and international marketplace.

“We anticipate that the information that will be shared will help companies and persons to move ahead with the plans they have for the sector…we strongly believe that agriculture is a good sector to be in at this time as it has the potential to transform the Jamaican economy and we want to share these opportunities and see the growth taking place in the sector,” she added.

Commenting on the recently held Jamaica Investment Forum (JIF), Mrs. Porter noted that several local and foreign investors who attended were seeking opportunities in the agribusiness sector and have given favourable feedback.

“The conversations were quite good. There were some good leads and persons have expressed that the information they garnered from JIF 2018 has now helped them to make that decision to move ahead with their investment plans. So, we now have to take things to the next level to work with them to ensure that these investments are landed properly and effectively,” Mrs. Porter said.

The first Agricultural Information Forum was held in March at the Terra Nova All Suite Hotel in St. Andrew.

Coming out of the events, JAMPRO will identify investment projects to package, promote and present to local and overseas investors.