JAMPRO Grants Export Max Grace Period

Story Highlights Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) is inviting entities applying to participate in the Export Max III programme that have not submitted the necessary documents, to do so by Friday, February 15.

Manager for JAMPRO’s Sales Support Unit, Ricardo Durrant, told JIS News that while the application deadline was January 31, entities are being given a two-week grace period to submit all supporting documents.

“If we do not get any documentation from them, it means that they are not interested in the programme, and we just have to move on,” he indicated.

Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) is inviting entities applying to participate in the Export Max III programme that have not submitted the necessary documents, to do so by Friday, February 15.

Manager for JAMPRO’s Sales Support Unit, Ricardo Durrant, told JIS News that while the application deadline was January 31, entities are being given a two-week grace period to submit all supporting documents.

“If we do not get any documentation from them, it means that they are not interested in the programme, and we just have to move on,” he indicated.

Export Max III is a three-year programme that provides exporters and export-ready firms with capacity, advocacy and market penetration support.

Mr. Durrant explained that 50 companies will be shortlisted from the over 250 expressing an interest in participating.

While noting that 69 application forms along with some of the requirements, such as a tax compliance certificate, company registration form and the previous year’s financial details, have been received, only 50 are being facilitated.

“It will be difficult to narrow down [the figure]. But it is going to be good for the applicants because even if they do not make the Export Max III programme, we expect to keep them in some form of developmental programme. So it will be beneficial to them just the same,” the Sales Support Unit Manager pointed out.

Mr. Durrant explained that a selection committee will commence reviewing the submissions after February 15, to select the final 50.

“We are seeking to select 70 per cent small and medium businesses and 30 per cent large businesses. We are looking at products that they sell, and so it is open to companies in agro-processing, manufacturing and services such as education, medical tourism and the creative industries,” he further informed.

Other categories include food – processed and manufactured; and non-food, inclusive of castor oil, chemicals and cosmetics.

The engagement is also open to film, animation, music and information technology-enabled services.

Following the selection process, entities will be notified on March 15, with participation agreements slated to be signed by April 1 and programmed activities getting under way later in the latter month.

The Export Max III programme will run from April 2019 to 2022.

The programme’s primary objective is to competitively positon companies to take advantage of market opportunities, and, ultimately, make a greater contribution to the Jamaican economy.