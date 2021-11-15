James Bond Movie Generating Significant Publicity For Jamaica

Chief Strategist and Adviser in the Ministry of Tourism, Delano Seiveright, says Jamaica is benefiting from the October 8 United States release for the latest James Bond movie thriller, ‘No Time to Die’.

He said Port Antonio, where a large part of the action flick was filmed, has been getting significant publicity “that would almost be impossible to calculate” in monetary terms.

“Jamaica is the spiritual home of the James Bond franchise; it is the birthplace of 007 [the British secret agent’s moniker].We were very delighted that Port Antonio and, by extension, Jamaica played such a significant role and where, today, we are reaping the benefits,” he told JIS News.

Meanwhile, Mr. Seiveright said Jamaica remains a preferred global travel destination, despite the effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, noting that “we had some big-name stars frolicking in both Port Antonio and Hanover”.

He said this was further enhanced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) downgrading the island from a COVID-19 Level Four threat, advising visitors against travelling to Jamaica, to Level Three.

Mr. Seiveright said these were complemented by the return of cruise ships, increased connectivity from locations globally, and endorsements from notable international airline and travel partners.

He pointed out that Jamaica’s tourism product continues to capture numerous awards as evidenced this year.

Mr. Seiveright told JIS News that in addition to picking up several high-profile awards at the World Travel Awards in the United Arab Emirates, the country scored big at the 2021 Travvy Awards in Miami, Florida.

The latter event saw Jamaica winning gold in the categories – Caribbean’s Best Destination, Best Culinary Destination, Best Tourism Board, and Best Travel Agent Academy Programme.

Mr. Seiveright said the country also received silver awards for Best Caribbean Wedding Destination, and Best Caribbean Honeymoon Destination.

The annual Travvy Awards ceremony, dubbed the ‘Academy Awards of the Travel Industry’, was held at the Miami Beach Convention Center to recognise stakeholders’ achievements and successes.

Last year, travel agent readers of Agent@Home magazine and TravelPulse.com cast more than 130,000 votes in over 140 categories to determine the 2021 winners.

“It has just been one good thing after another, despite everything we have been through [with COVID-19]… gaining valuable momentum going into the upcoming winter tourist season,” Mr. Seiveright said.