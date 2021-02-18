JAMCOVID Security Protocols Strengthened

A security vulnerability associated with the file storage service on the JAMCOVID-19 application was discovered on February 16, 2021. The vulnerability was immediately rectified upon discovery.

A thorough investigation was immediately initiated to determine if there were any breaches in travellers’ data security, if the vulnerability had been exploited, and if there was a breach of any laws. At present, there is no evidence to suggest that the security vulnerability had been exploited for malicious data extraction prior to it being rectified.

Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, we have contacted travellers whose data may have been subject to the vulnerability and have assured them that steps have been taken to ensure the integrity and the confidentiality of the data.

The Government of Jamaica wishes to assure all travellers that we take data privacy and security extremely seriously and remain committed to stringent security protocols in keeping with local and international standards. We will continue to carry out robust security testing and update our security protocols as necessary to mitigate against the risk of unauthorized access to data.