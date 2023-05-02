Jamaica’s South Coast Deemed A ‘Phenomenal’ Destination for Travellers

Jamaica’s south coast tourism offerings and experience are becoming increasingly diverse and expansive.
This, according to Portfolio Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, who says the region has undergone significant development and transformation over the years to become a “phenomenal” destination for travellers’ seeking warm hospitality as well as an authentic Jamaican experience.
He was addressing journalists following a Destination Assurance tour of several locations in St. Elizabeth with Ministry officials and tourism stakeholders, on April 28.
“As I went along the coast by boat and we looked at the development and we see the number of new and high-end villas that have now donned our shoreline, we are now satisfied that Treasure Beach is emerging as that high-end high net-worth destination,” Mr. Bartlett indicated.
He also highlighted the activities of persons operating small-scale establishments, noting that these form part of another programme, “looking at little treasures that we have, dotting our coastline where we can bring a special type of visitor”.
The Minister advised of plans to further highlight the south coast’s potential as a world-class destination, noting that locations between the Great Pedro Bluff and Parottee Bay are prime for development.
This undertaking will also reflect Jamaica’s commitment to promoting sustainable tourism that benefits visitors and locals.
“It is about finding little areas of interest that will bring different demographics to Jamaica, and the south coast does provide that opportunity for that niche of the market. So, we can, in short order, fully diversify the tourism experience that we can market to every demographic,” Mr. Bartlett outlined.
The Minister’s tour with industry stakeholders took them to locations such as Treasure Beach and Middle Quarters, among other areas in St. Elizabeth, as well as Manchester.
The Destination Assurance islandwide tour is intended to devise and implement strategies aimed at improving the tourism value chain in Jamaica.