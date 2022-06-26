Jamaica’s Seafarers Commended

Jamaica’s seafarers have been commended for their contribution to facilitating world trade, despite challenging circumstances encountered.
Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Audley Shaw, says the seafarers continue to provide essential services, even under unprecedented and difficult conditions.
He noted that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which challenged their resolve, highlighted the professionalism and sacrifice of seafarers who served the country by ensuring that global supply and trade continued.
The Minister was speaking against the background of Saturday’s (June 25) commemoration of International Day of the Seafarer, under the theme – ‘Your Voyage: Then and Now, Share Your Journey’.
In his message marking the day, Mr. Shaw thanked the seafarers for their tremendous contribution to local and global development.
“As Minister with responsibility for maritime transport, I join millions across the world to acknowledge and commend our brave men and women who have laboured to make the maritime sector an important contributor to our nation. I urge you to continue doing what you do best. Your sacrifices and services have not gone unnoticed,” he said.
The Minister contended that the 2022 theme is relevant in light of the extraordinary circumstances seafarers have endured, especially since pandemic’s onset, and how they have prevailed.
Mr. Shaw pointed out that Jamaica recognised them as key essential workers, adding that the Ministry, through the Maritime Authority of Jamaica, will continue to provide them with the support and assistance needed during their voyages, on and off the seas.
He underscored the shipping industry’s importance to the global economy, noting that it accounted for over 90 percent of trade worldwide.
Food, fuel, raw material and manufactured goods are delivered by sea in an industry that provides employment for thousands annually.
International Day of the Seafarer honours the maritime industry’s men and women who dedicate themselves to keeping world trade moving by facilitating the delivery vital goods – including food, fuel and medical supplies.