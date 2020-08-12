Jamaica’s COVID-19 cases up to 1,047

Jamaica recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases as at Tuesday (August 11), bringing the total number of confirmed positives for the island to 1,047.

Also in the last 24 hours, there have been eight (8) additional recoveries. The total number of recoveries for the island is now at 753 or 71.9%.

Jamaica is currently managing 219 or 21% active cases, including four (4) moderately ill patients. There are no critically ill patients at this time. Some 61 cases or 5.8% have returned to their countries of origin while 14 or 1.3% have died.

Nine (9) of the 16 newly confirmed cases are males and seven (7) are females, with ages ranging from 19 to 84 years. Four of the new cases are of addresses in St. James, three of which are imported, having recently arrived in the island on flights from the Dominican Republic. The other case is under investigation

Two (2) of the new cases reside in Clarendon, one of whom is a contact of a confirmed case while the other is under investigation. Three (3) of the new cases are from St. Catherine and are under investigation. Seven (7) of the new cases have addresses in Kingston and St. Andrew and are under investigation.

At this time, there are 385 imported cases; 314 that are contacts of confirmed cases; 236 are related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; 75 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked, and 37 cases are under investigation.

Some 581 or 55% of the total number of confirmed cases are females and 466 or 45% are males. They range in age from two (2) months to 88 years.

Clinical Management Summary as at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020