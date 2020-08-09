Jamaica’s COVID-19 cases reach 1,003

Jamaica recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases as at Saturday (August 9), bringing the total number of positives for the island to 1,003.

Recoveries are at 745 or 74.3% while there are 190 or 18.9% active cases, including six (6) moderately ill persons. Some 55 or 5.5% of cases have returned to their country of origin while 13 or 1.3% have died.

Ten (10) of the 16 newly confirmed cases are females and six (6) are males, with ages ranging from 12 to 42 years. Nine (9) are imported cases with addresses in St. James, Kingston and St. Andrew, St. Ann, and St. Mary. Two (2) are contacts of confirmed cases, one with a Clarendon address and the other a St. James address. Five (5) are under investigation. Of those five cases, four are of addresses in Kingston and St. Andrew and one in Westmoreland.

At this time, there are 373 imported cases; 298 that are contacts of confirmed cases; 68 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and 28 under investigation.

Some 560 or 56% of the total confirmed cases are females and 443 or 44% are males. Their ages range from two (2) months to 88 years.

Clinical Management Summary as at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020