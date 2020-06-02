Jamaica’s Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Up to 588

Jamaica has recorded two new confirmed COVID-19 cases as at Monday (June 1). There are now 588 confirmed positives for the island.

Recoveries are up by 11, bringing the total number of persons released from care to 322, also in the last 24 hours. The island now has a recovery rate of 54.8%.

The two new cases are imported. Both are males – one of them, age 38, of a Westmoreland address; and the other, age 44, of a St. Ann address. They arrived in the island via the cruise vessel Adventure of the Seas.

They bring to 91 the total number of imported cases for Jamaica. In addition:

– 216 cases are contacts of confirmed cases;

– 27 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked;

– 234 are linked to a workplace cluster; and

– 20 are under investigation.

Some 338 or 58% of the confirmed cases are females and 250 or 42% are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

The island’s testing numbers are now up to 13,191, with 489 new samples tested in the last 24 hours. In addition to the 588 confirmed positives, there are 12,571 negatives and 32 pending.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is encouraging members of the public to remain vigilant in the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. Jamaicans are advised to:

– frequently wash and/or sanitise hands and surfaces;

– maintain a physical distance of six feet from each other; and

– avoid crowds.

Jamaicans are also reminded to wear a mask when out in public and to adhere to quarantine orders.

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020