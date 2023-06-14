Jamaicans Urged to Protect and Preserve Oceans

Director General of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ), Rear Admiral Peter Brady, is urging Jamaicans to protect and preserve the oceans for generations to come, in the interest of intergenerational equity.

Rear Admiral Brady was speaking against the background of World Oceans Day, which was observed globally on June 6.

The focus on intergenerational equity, Rear Admiral Brady pointed out, is particularly important, as young people are the driving force behind the observation of World Oceans Day.

“On this day, we celebrate the beauty, importance, and vitality of our amazing oceans, which cover more than 70 per cent of our planet’s surface and is the habitat of millions of species of flora, fauna and minerals,” the Director General said.

Rear Admiral Brady highlighted that although oceans are a source of life for many people, the oceans face many threats, particularly from human beings and their activities. These include climate change, overfishing, marine pollution, and habitat destruction.

“As an island State, Jamaica, like many of our Caribbean neighbours, is very dependent on its ‘blue economy’. We rely on our marine environment for trade, marine tourism, food, energy, raw materials, employment, economic opportunities, transportation links, and leisure pursuits,” he said.

The Director General emphasised that it is important for persons to preserve and protect the ocean environment, while seeking to benefit from it.

“We have challenges to overcome in order to sustainably balance our desire to make the lives of our population better and healthier, while treating our oceans with regard and respect,” he said.

Rear Admiral Brady noted that the Government of Jamaica, through the MAJ, is playing its role in the preservation of oceans.

“I can reassure you that Jamaica is fully involved in efforts to protect our ocean environments, both at home and in many international fora,” he said.

“Jamaica, represented by the MAJ, is an active participant within the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which is the United Nations specialised agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships,” Rear Admiral Brady explained, adding that Jamaica has been a member of the IMO Council since 2007.

World Oceans Day was first launched as a global event in 2003 before being officially recognised by the United Nations General Assembly in 2008. Since then, its prominence on the global calendar of events has grown.