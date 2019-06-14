Jamaicans Urged to Continue Water Conservation

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz, is urging Jamaicans to continue water conservation measures as dry conditions persist in sections of the island.

He said data from the Meteorological Service at the end of May indicate a “slight improvement” in rainfall in some parishes, while others continue to show “significant dryness”.

“It is, therefore, too early, to declare an end to the drought conditions that sections of the island have been experiencing, so monitoring and remedial actions will continue,” he said.

Minister Vaz was delivering the keynote address at the opening ceremony for the Meteorological Service’s Climate Change Quiz on Friday (June 14), at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus, St. Andrew.

He is encouraging more householders and business entities to install water harvesting systems.

“This (water harvesting) will also be important, given the fact that drought has become a yearly challenge that we face and is likely to continue, especially with impacts of climate change,” he said.

Minister Vaz commended the Meteorological Service for organising the quiz competition, which, he noted, is in keeping with the entity’s mandate to improve the public’s knowledge about weather and climate change.

He also lauded the public and private-sector entities, as well as international partners, which supported the event.

“This is a perfect example of partnership… of us working together to share knowledge, and then to work out our solutions to achieve the desired outcomes,” Mr. Vaz said.

A total of 16 primary and preparatory schools from across the island participated in the all-day quiz competition.

The objective of the event was to equip the students with information to aid them in meeting the challenges brought on by climate change, while also empowering children to become environmental stewards.