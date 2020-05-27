Jamaicans On Cruise Ships Docked In Falmouth To Be Processed

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Jamaicans on the Norwegian and Carnival Glory vessels currently docked in Falmouth, Trelawny, will be processed in coming days.

Speaking at a digital press conference at Jamaica House on Tuesday (May 26), the Prime Minister said the same protocols and procedures used for the Royal Caribbean cruise line will be used to land the incoming ship workers.

The Norwegian cruise line docked on Monday (May 25) with 174 Jamaican crew members, while the Carnival cruise line docked on May 26 with 240 Jamaican crew members.

A Disney cruise line vessel is also tentatively slated to arrive on May 29 with more than 400 Jamaican crew members.

The protocols used for the Royal Caribbean cruise ship included the Ministry of Health and Wellness creating a sterile area around the port to conduct testing for the coronavirus (COVID-19); and crew members disembarking in groups of 200 every 48 to 72 hours for testing.

“The Carnival ship also has 180 Colombian nationals who will be transported via a secured corridor to a waiting charter flight at the Sangster International Airport to be flown back to Colombia,” the Prime Minister noted.

He further explained that this is not the first time Jamaica has facilitated the airlift of crew members or passengers from other countries. It was previously done at the start of the pandemic and is part of Jamaica’s international duty.

“In addition, approximately 220 Jamaicans, including 40 involuntarily returned Jamaicans, are scheduled to return by air over the next seven days,” Mr. Holness said.

The Government has already successfully repatriated 1,024 ship workers from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship, Adventure of the Seas, which docked at the Falmouth Pier in Trelawny last week.

“This brings to just under 1,500 Jamaicans being returned, to date, using the controlled re-entry programme,” Mr. Holness said.

“At present, 19 Jamaicans from the Royal Caribbean vessel have been placed in isolation, having been tested positive for COVID-19, while 624 persons have been released into home quarantine following their negative results,” he added.