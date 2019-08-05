Jamaicans Have Much for Which to be Thankful – PM

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says Jamaicans have much to be thankful for as the country marks 57 years of Independence on Tuesday (August 6).

In a message delivered by Attorney General, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, at the Independence church service held at Bethtephil Baptist Church in Chatham, St. James, on Sunday (August 4), the Prime Minister cited positive achievements across various sectors, for which he said, the country can be proud.

“The annual inflation rate is at a low of 4.2 per cent and the consumer price index is trending downwards. Our credit ratings are positive and our foreign exchange reserves are historically high,” he said.

“We have had record-breaking tourist arrivals for the last two years, exceeding 4.3 million visitors with an 8.6 per cent increase in earnings in the industry. Our stock market continues to perform well and the consumer and business confidence indices remain high. These are always good indicators of economic health,” he added.

Mr. Holness further pointed to the increase in home ownership, noting that the National Housing Trust (NHT) has been providing housing solutions “like never before”. The Prime Minister said the

Government recognises that there is still much work to be done to resolve various challenges that the country faces.

“As a Government, we are moving decisively to address several matters such as the environment, corruption, public safety, law and order and security. I am confident that Jamaica will see greater achievements and improvements,” he said.

“At 57 years old, we are still a young nation. The future is looking bright. We have achieved much but there is more to be done. Hardships there are but the land is green and the sun shineth upon us,” Mr. Holness said.

The church service was part of Independence activities in St. James under the national theme: ‘Jamaica 57 – One Nation…One People’.

Other events include: Mo’Bay Talent Fest, Best of Mo’Bay Concert, and a six-a-side football competition on August 5; and the annual Independence Civic Ceremony, Street Fest and Independence Float Parade on August 6.