Jamaicans Encouraged to Wear Colours of Festival Fashion Theme

Interim Executive Director of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Orville Hill, makes a point at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) 'Think Tank' held on Friday (July 20) at the agency's head office in Kingston. + - Photo: Dave Reid

The country is celebrating 56 years of Independence under the theme, “Jamaica 56 – One Love, One Family’. Emancipation Day will be observed on August 1, while Independence Day will be celebrated on August 6.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ held at the agency’s head office in Kingston, Interim Executive Director of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Orville Hill, also called on business places and organisations to decorate their buildings using black, green, gold, bandana and company colours.



“We encourage persons to get a combination of bandana along with our national colours. Use your creative designs to put them together, as you arrange your personal attire and, of course, the decoration of our spaces,” he said.

Mr. Hill said the public can be involved in the celebrations by participating in a number of competitions, including the Window Dressing Competition, Social Media Competition, Best Decorated Business Competition, Best Diaspora celebrations, and Best Decorated Parish Councils and Towns for Independence.

“Each year, we seek to have corporate Jamaica, the media houses, government agencies and municipalities participate in a process to change the look and feel for their respective spaces using the pattern that we have developed to give that festive look to the celebratory period,” he added.

He said that buildings and window displays should be decorated by Tuesday, July 31. Decorations should remain in place from July 31 to Friday, August 17, 2018. Competitors are encouraged to decorate using props and decorative material to draw the attention of the public.

Photographs, three depicting outside and three on the inside of the building, are to be submitted via email jamaicafestival@jcdc.gov.jm to the JCDC by August 17, 2018.

For further information, persons can visit the JCDC’s website at www.jcdc@jis.gov.jm or call its head office, 3-5 Phoenix Avenue in Kingston, at 926-5726-9 or any JCDC parish office islandwide.