Jamaicans Encouraged to Treat the Homeless with Respect

Secretary of the Board of Supervision, Treka Lewis, has called on Jamaicans to treat indigent and homeless persons with respect and help to improve the lives of this vulnerable population.

Speaking during a JIS Studio 58a interview on August 25, Ms. Lewis provided an insight into the needs of the indigent and homeless from her position of monitoring and supervising.

“It is not all about the food and clothing and it is not all about the shelter sometimes, surprisingly. It is important to recognise that some of these persons were once productive members of society and have fallen on hard times. Some of us are just one natural disaster away from homelessness,” Ms. Lewis said.

Dismissing myths around homeless persons, Ms. Lewis added that “not all homeless persons lived a bad life before that led them down this path. It is just unfortunate circumstances for the most part and it can happen to any of us. Not all homeless persons are mentally ill and even if they are mentally ill, there is nothing wrong with that”.

She encouraged persons to help the mentally ill to become stabilised, so that they may function effectively. This may entail relocating a homeless person from the streets, so that they do not harm themselves or others.

Ms. Lewis advised that only the Mental Health team from the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the police can legally remove a mentally ill person from the street.

Contact may be made with them or the Board of Supervision within the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development if this is the case.

Additionally, Ms. Lewis said that the aim is not to keep persons dependent on aid from the Poor Relief Departments within the various municipal corporations, and the public can partner to rehabilitate them and help with networking where possible.

“Talk to them and find out what happened and how we can move from where we are to where we want to be; what skills they have and how we can develop those skills. Try and help persons with the soft skills and with things like résumé writing,” she encouraged.

She explained that sharing information about the skills and talents of the homeless helps the Poor Relief Departments coordinate rehabilitation efforts.

Another step in the road to rehabilitation is that of family support.

“I cannot overemphasise the need for family support. We need to encourage that and get back to that. I believe that if the family plays a more active role in the lives of persons, it can help with rehabilitation and reintegration,” Ms. Lewis said.

Where residents of infirmaries are concerned, she said that volunteers are welcome to help with grooming, reading to the residents and taking them for walks around the compound.

“We need to try and encourage respect and help them. See them as human beings and persons who are deserving of respect and a better life,” Ms. Lewis pleaded.