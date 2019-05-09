Jamaicans Encouraged to Take Steps to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Story Highlights Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, is encouraging persons to contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by undertaking energy efficiency and conservation measures.

“We can use less air conditioning; we can replace our incandescent light bulbs with light-emitting diode (LED) light bulbs; we can drive less, we can drive smart; we can buy energy-efficient products; and we can use the off switch in our homes and offices,” she advised.

The Minister further suggested that persons plant trees as part of the reduction measures.

She was speaking at a forum, titled, ‘Uncut Conversations on Climate Change’ – at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew on Thursday (April 9).

Mrs. Williams noted that Jamaica has made significant strides in renewable energy efforts and carbon dioxide avoidance by undertaking several initiatives.

These, she said, include the installation and operationalisation of the 37-megawatt BMR Energy facility; expansion of the Wigton Wind Farm, which now has capacity of 63 megawatts; and Content Solar’s 20-megawatt plant in Clarendon.

“By way of these projects, we have achieved much in terms of carbon dioxide avoidance. Through Wigton, phases one to three, we have avoided over one million tonnes of carbon dioxide. For BMR, we have avoided 66,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide last year,” Mrs. Williams informed.

In the case of Content Solar, the Minister noted that carbon dioxide emissions are expected to be reduced by 35,000 tonnes in the first year of operation and by more than 800,000 tonnes over the useful life of the project.

Additionally, she said other projects are under way, including retrofitting of several government facilities in terms of air conditioners and also involving the tinting of windows to improve energy efficiency and conservation.

“The JPS Bogue Plant was converted to use natural gas recently. Also… once the (JPS’s) new 190-megawatt power plant comes on stream in Old Harbour, it will use natural gas as its primary fuel,” she noted.

This, Ms. Williams said, will also bolster the national emission-reduction and diversification efforts. The old plant will be decommissioned in phases until it is completely offline by the first quarter of 2020.

“We are also well aware that several industries, manufacturers and bauxite/alumina plants have already retrofitted their entities or are currently taking steps to make the transition to liquefied natural gas,” she said.

Mrs. Williams also informed that the Ministry is working to advance the introduction of the electric vehicles, adding that she is aware of efforts in the private sector to use compressed natural gas as an alternative fuel in the transport sector.

“These augur well for our country as we move towards meeting the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) [for climate action] targets of reducing emission levels by 7.8 per cent by 2030…and reducing 13 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalence to about 12 million tonnes,” she said.

‘Uncut Conversations on Climate Change’ is an unscripted, open multi-stakeholder forum that recognises the need to continuously evolve the way in which technical experts, practitioners and interest groups dialogue and exchange information, expertise, experiences and ideas on climate change.

The forum sought to engage a variety of stakeholders, including government representatives, the private sector, Jamaica’s development partners, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), community-based organisations and academia on a number of topics surrounding the issue of climate change.