Jamaicans Encouraged to Settle Conflicts Peacefully

Jamaicans are being encouraged to make reasonable attempts to resolve their disputes amicably, rather than resorting to violence.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, in reiterating the call, said Jamaica’s crime problem will not improve unless citizens resort to more peaceful ways to settle disagreements.
He was speaking during a recent ceremony to hand over musical instruments to the Irwin High School in St. James, under the Ministry’s ‘Liv Gud’ Music, Sports, and Technology (MST) initiative.
“The use of violence to resolve violence is a fundamental problem in our society. While the Government takes steps to apprehend and prosecute individuals who use violence when it is brought to the attention of the police force, that’s not the long-term approach. As a society, that’s not what we want. What we would want is to have less violence and people [living] good with each other,” the Minister stressed.
Dr. Chang said the Ministry will continue to use the ‘Liv Gud’ anti-violence campaign to promote peace and help reinstate a culture of unity and respect in communities.
He emphasised that the message of living good with each other also aims to restore a sense of family where Jamaicans become more altruistic.
“I think it is still a part of our society, but not as common now because we have gotten so urbanised. But there was the concept of the extended family. The grandmothers literally kept societies together. You have to learn to live good with your neighbour… which means a life of non-violence. So, resolve your issues by some kind of reasoning,” Dr. Chang stated.
In this regard, he encouraged students at Irwin High to find peaceful solutions to disputes that may arise with their peers.
“If you don’t feel comfortable yet that you can exchange ideas with your friend and resolve the differences, there must be somebody you can exchange ideas with… somebody you can talk to and resolve your differences without fighting each other,” Chang further said.