Jamaicans Encouraged to Market Country Positively Online

Jamaicans are being encouraged to market the country positively in online spaces, to help with the development of the nation's creative and cultural industries.

“Marketing is key for Brand Jamaica as we build and as we grow. We (citizens and members of the diaspora) need to actively participate in the marketing of this brand. The most important thing that we can do is to talk about it positively online,” Chief Executive Officer of Brand EQ Group Inc., Canada, Nadine Spencer, said.

Mrs. Spencer was speaking at the Eighth Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston, on June 19.

“The only way we can change the unwanted narrative surrounding Brand Jamaica is to talk about the positives and put them on social media. We need to leverage technology in all we do as we build and work on the brand and our creative industries. Marketing plus technology are keys to achieving this,” she argued.

Mrs. Spencer highlighted that Brand Jamaica, through the creative and cultural industries, transcends Jamaican borders and can be witnessed globally.

“The world recognises Jamaica’s value, and that’s why many persons exploit it, so copyright is very important when leveraging and marketing Brand Jamaica,” she pointed out.

The Government, through the Companies Office of Jamaica and the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office, is working to safeguard the development and operation of businesses under Brand Jamaica, within the creative and cultural industries. The Ministry of Tourism, through its social media campaign, also actively promotes and markets Brand Jamaica and various tourism subsectors, which include the creative and cultural industries.