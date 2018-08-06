Jamaicans Encouraged To Engender Greater Love of Family, Community and Country

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange. (FILE) Story Highlights Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, is encouraging Jamaicans to engender greater love of the family and community.

According to Ms. Grange, it is love of family, home, community and country that inspired the nation’s forefathers to engage in the struggles leading to Jamaica’s Emancipation from slavery 180 years ago.

“Let us say thanks to our people of all ages and eras who have been motivated by love of family to make their contribution to the development of Jamaica, Land We Love,” she added.



Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, is encouraging Jamaicans to engender greater love of the family and community.

She said that it is love of the immediate family that will prompt love of the community and, ultimately, country.

Ms. Grange was speaking at Sunday’s (August 5) National Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Service at the Constant Spring Road Church of God, Kingston, which was held under the theme, ‘Jamaica 56: One Love…One Family’.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, headed the dignitaries attending, who included South West St. Andrew Member of Parliament, Dr. Angela Brown Burke, who represented Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips. Both read Old and New Testament scriptures during the service.

According to Ms. Grange, it is love of family, home, community and country that inspired the nation’s forefathers to engage in the struggles leading to Jamaica’s Emancipation from slavery 180 years ago.

“It was that same love of family, in the broadest sense, that led to the efforts that resulted in Independence for Jamaica from Britain which we mark for the 56th time on Monday, August 6. It is the love of family that underlines the deeds of our National Heroes and the sacrifices that they made which were, in some cases, the ultimate sacrifice,” the Minster added.

Ms. Grange thanked Jamaicans who are serving the nation in various ways and giving of their best “continuously and selflessly for the good of all of us”.

“Let us say thanks to our people of all ages and eras who have been motivated by love of family to make their contribution to the development of Jamaica, Land We Love,” she added.