Jamaicans Encouraged to be Eternally Grateful for Visionary Forefathers’ Sacrifice

Minister of Culture, Gender Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, is encouraging Jamaicans to be eternally grateful for the commitment and foresight of the nation’s forefathers, as Jamaica observes National Heritage Week 2020.

Speaking during the National Heritage Week Thanksgiving Church Service at the William Knibb Memorial Baptist Church in Falmouth, Trelawny, on Sunday (October 18), Ms. Grange noted that it was the “chaos and struggles” of Jamaica’s forebears that paved the path to the liberties now being enjoyed.

“We cannot forget the many rebellions that took place across the country such as the Tacky rebellion of 1760, Samuel Sharpe slave rebellion in 1831, and Paul Bogle’s Morant Bay rebellion in 1865, that help to realign the position of the black masses in this country,” she stated.

Additionally, the Minister said “the fortitude shown by Sir Alexander Bustamante and the Right Excellent Norman Manley in winning labour rights for the workers of this country… speaks to the overall efforts that put us where we are today”, while imploring persons not to “take [these] for granted”.

Ms. Grange said this year’s National Heritage Week theme – ‘Celebrating a Heritage of Resilience and Pride’ – reflects the strength and endurance of the Jamaican people, who continue to safeguard the rights and freedoms of their fellow countrymen.

She emphasized the need for these unsung heroes to be acknowledged and celebrated.

“Some gave their lives in service to this nation, trying to ensure our peace and security. Others contributed in their own humble and noble ways through… the arts, education, health, security, and many other walks of life. We will be bestowing national honours on some of these persons, and every single one is well deserved,” Minister Grange added.

In his remarks, Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, who represented Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, also highlighted Jamaica’s forefathers “struggle for equity and equal access of opportunity”.