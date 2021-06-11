Jamaicans At Home And Abroad Encouraged To Attend The Diaspora Symposium On June 16 & 17

Jamaicans at home and abroad are being encouraged to attend the upcoming virtual Jamaica Diaspora Sustainability Symposium.

The two-day symposium, which will take place on June 16 and 17, is being held under the theme, ‘Jamaica and the Diaspora – Stronger Together for a Sustainable Future’. Key features of the symposium include health and wellness and education discussions, youth forum, Governor General’s Awards and Prime Ministerial town hall.

Participants can register free of cost at https://mfaft.iteneri.com.

This was announced by the State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell, while speaking at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank held today (June 11) at the JIS Head Office, 58A Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston.

Senator Campbell encouraged all members of the diaspora to participate in the symposium.

It’s for us. It is our way of trying to engage you and to make sure that Jamaica is successful in its attempt to broaden the engagement and to provide the basis upon which we can rebuild,” he said.

He said that the Government is keen on engaging members of the diaspora with “significant knowledge of what inputs can be made to assist in the education system

“As much as we want to communicate with members of the diaspora, we want to pour back into them. Let them know what there is, in terms of investments, the climate is right,” he said.

The Senator said there are also diaspora members with skills in agriculture, noting that there are opportunities in that area.

“We are focusing very heavily on agriculture, and we certainly want to hear from members of the diaspora who have the kind of expertise that we would need to change the climate all together,” he added.

Additionally, he mentioned urban planning and climate control as possible areas in which the diaspora can assist.

“Where we have the deficit at home we would certainly want to draw on all of that, and so we want them to participate to tell us exactly where they see us as falling short and how they can give back to us,” he said, adding that the diaspora has always been willing to “give us of their knowledge”.

The Symposium is being organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade with support from its Legacy partners.