Jamaican Pioneers In Atlanta Honoured

Ten Jamaican pioneers in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, have been honoured for their contribution to community development at home and abroad.

The trailblazers, who received certificates and GraceKennedy baskets, were honoured at the inaugural virtual Jamaican Pioneers celebrations during Black History Month in February.

Those honoured were Structural Engineer, Basil Smith, who led the design of Atlanta Olympic Stadium; Entrepreneur and Medical Technologist, Lilieth Jones; Margaret Marshall, who initiated an early online radio show, ‘Backyard Labrish’; Professor of Theology at Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, Dr. Noel Erskine; Investor and former educator, Tele Holt; Author and co-founder of the Atlanta Jamaica Association (AJA), Cecelia Smith; Senior Technical Analyst at Georgia Pacific, Joan Smith, and Errol Ritchie, who retired from IBM, United States, as a Senior Systems Analyst.

Posthumous awards were accepted by the grandchildren of Elsada Miriam Duncan, an evangelist and clothing designer who passed away in 2019 at age 111; and Denzil Dixon, an AJA co-founder who died in 2020.

The event was conceived and implemented by Jamaica’s Honorary Consul to Atlanta, Georgia, and Chair of the Elaine Bryan Foundation, Dr. Elaine Bryan.

Since 2010, the Elaine Bryan Foundation has been providing students with mentorship opportunities to enhance their education through the science, technology, engineering, entrepreneurship, arts and mathematics (STEAM) programme.

About 250 viewers attending the Zoom broadcast listened to the biographies of the Pioneers, as well as greetings from the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Sheila Sealy Monteith and Georgia Congressman, Hank Johnson.

Dr. Bryan said the honorees were selected from a group of persons who had settled in Georgia during the 1950s and 1960s and “who have made a big difference in their community and family”.

“When I read their biographies they were significant Jamaicans and I felt that we should document their stories because the next generation needs to know these stories so we can bridge between the elderly and the youth, “she told JIS News.

The Honorary Consul said that she was also compelled to honour the pioneers, because many of the elders in the community have been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I was compelled to do something to uplift the spirits of the Jamaicans who contributed so much to our heritage, and Black History Month was the ideal time to showcase them and their accomplishments,” she added.

The programme was sponsored by Victoria Mutual Group, GraceKennedy Money Services, GraceKennedy Foods, Jamaica National Bank, Jamaica Tourist Board, Elaine Bryan Realty, Layne Law Group, Elaine Bryan Foundation, Westside Gastro, MD Consulting, and Jamaicans & Partners of Georgia (JAPOG).

The Jamaican Pioneers were also interviewed on Power 106 FM on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Foundation is inviting applications from tertiary and high-school students to register for the 2021 Mentorship Programme. The main session will take place on Saturday, July 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Bryan said the main reason for the programme is to develop career opportunities for young people.

The programme offers career pathway assessment, college tips, Entrepreneurial development, programming, internships, scholarships, career planning, violin music, coding & gaming. throughout the programme students work with speakers, coaches and coders.

The registration link and other details can be accessed at The Elaine Bryan Foundation on Facebook and LinkedIn, drelainebryan.com. Persons may also contact (404) 943-0905 for further information. The schedule and login details for the virtual sessions will be provided after registration.