Jamaican Embassy Stages Cultural Explosion In The Heart Of Washington, DC 

Jamaican Embassy Stages Cultural Explosion In The Heart Of Washington, DCBy: September 23, 2023 ,
WASHINGTON DC, September 23 (JIS):
The vibrant colors and pulsating rhythms of Jamaica came alive in Washington, DC, on September 17, as the Jamaican Embassy staged ‘Jamaica Fest.’
Veterans Plaza in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland was transformed into a brilliant display of Jamaican art, music, and culture in celebration of the island’s 61st anniversary of Independence.
Reggae beats filled the air and the national flags on display swayed to the rhythm, drawing hundreds of Jamaicans and friends of the island from the District of Columbia-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) metro region.
The Plaza was morphed into a sprawling market, with over 30 booths, each echoing the essence of the island.
On display were intricate art and craft pieces, while tantalising aromas led to stalls serving mouthwatering Jamaican dishes.
Major sponsors, including the Sandals Group, Jamaica Tourist Board, Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Giant Foods, and EMD Sales, lent their support, underlining the magnitude and significance of the event.
Representatives from the tourism sector were in full attendance, eager to share the wonders of the island and entice visitors with attractive packages.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy, Lishann Salmon, said Jamaica Fest “is more than a celebration. It is a beacon promoting Jamaica as the ultimate tourist destination.”
Patrons were entertained by multiple-time festival winner Roy Rayon, who gave a commanding performance and was well received by the audience.
He was supported by Ras Slick and the DBC Crew, the Sarge Band, DJ GNice, Jason Frass, Maverick, among others.
Proceeds from the staging of ‘Jamaica Fest’ will benefit charities in Jamaica.