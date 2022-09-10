Jamaican Delegation to Attend Education Summit in New York

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, will head Jamaica’s delegation slated to attend the Transforming Education Summit (TES) later this month, in New York.
The Summit is being convened by United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, António Guterres, during the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77), from September 13 to 27.
The TES aims to mobilise activities, solutions, and solidarity to transform education among youth, educators, civil society, governments, businesses, and other stakeholders.
Education and Youth Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the announcement while delivering remarks during Thursday’s (September 8) 2021/2022 Prime Minister’s Medal of Appreciation for Service to Education presentation ceremony, at Jamaica House.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) ‘Reimagining Our Futures Together: A New Social Contract for Education’ report is named as the key reference document for the TES, which is intended to steer the education sector’s recovery from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another objective of the global initiative is the revitalisation of national and global projects to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable, quality education, and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.
Meanwhile, 80 educators were honoured during the medal presentation ceremony for their contributions and outstanding service to the sector.
“Teachers are at the heart of education. I want to thank the generations of educators here who have helped us through the process of continuing transformation, which enables every child to fulfill their potential, regardless of their starting point in life,” Mrs. Williams said.
She reiterated the Government’s commitment to pursuing all available channels for the sector’s recovery and strengthening.