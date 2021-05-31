Jamaica Welcomes Frontier Airlines’ Weekly Flights

United States (US)-based Frontier Airlines made its inaugural flight from Miami, Florida, to the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St. James, on Friday, May 28.

The flight had 160 passengers and a six-member flight crew comprising two pilots and four flight attendants, who made the one hour and 13-minute historic journey from the US to Jamaica.

Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) Regional Director, Odette Dyer, told journalists that Frontier Airlines’ arrival reaffirms Jamaica’s position as the Caribbean’s premier flight destination, noting that this “is really significant for us.”

“The fact that Frontier has chosen to open a new route into Montego Bay in the middle of [the coronavirus (COVID-19)] pandemic is a bold step [that] they have taken,” she stated.

Against this background, Mrs. Dyer lauded Frontier’s management “for making this decision”, adding that “this augers well for our destination.”

She further advised that Jamaica has already secured approximately 832,000 airline seats for incoming travelers for the period between May and August 2021.

For his part, Frontier Airlines Sales Manager, Alfredo Gonzales, informed that the newly established service will entail three weekly flights.

Additionally, he said the new route opens many doors as Jamaica has a large community of travelers, not only in Florida, but across the US.

“So this gives an opportunity for families and friends to get together. Our fares are so low that anybody can afford to come and visit their friends and relatives in both directions,” Mr. Gonzales pointed out.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, said travelers on the inaugural flight were in for a “great Jamaican experience”.

He said that they and the Frontier Airlines “made the right decision” to come to Jamaica and would always be welcome in Montego Bay.

“I can assure them that with this Jamaican experience, in future, they will always be willing to come to Jamaica,” Mr. Williams said.