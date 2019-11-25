PHOTOS: Jamaica Welcomes Cuban Medical Doctors

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Mike Henry (centre), cuts the ribbon to symbolically hand over two water tender trucks to the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB). Looking on (from left) are: Councillor for the Yallahs Division, Stewart Lee; Custos of St. Thomas, Hon. Marcia Bennett; Commissioner, JFB, Stewart Beckford; Chairman, Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Dr. Wayne Henry; World Bank Group Resident Representative for Jamaica and Guyana, Ozan Sevimli; and Managing Director, JSIF, Omar Sweeney. The handing over took place during a ceremony at Jamaica House on Friday (Nov. 22). The trucks were acquired under the Jamaica Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (JDVRP), which is being implemented by JSIF through funding from the World Bank.

