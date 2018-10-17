Jamaica to Sign New Air-Service Agreements

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, speaking at Wednesday’s (October 17) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, speaking at Wednesday’s (October 17) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.



Cabinet has given approval for the signing of new air-service agreements with the Governments of Slovenia, the Kingdom of Morocco, The Bahamas and South Africa.

This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, during Wednesday’s (October 17) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

He said Cabinet took special note of the outcome of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Air Services Agreement, which, since 2008, had provided states with an avenue to conduct air-services negotiations or consultations.

“This is important in negotiating direct flights to Jamaica. Cabinet noted that Jamaica had participated in 16 air-service agreement negotiation sessions since 2008,” he said.