Jamaica To See Increased Airlift

Jamaica’s tourism sector is set to benefit from new and increased airlift arrangements.
Speaking in the House of Representatives on April 5, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, said that during a recent market blitz in North America, American Airlines executives confirmed as many as 17 non-stop flights per day on many major routes to Jamaica.
He noted that Miami, Dallas, Charlotte, Chicago, and Philadelphia will serve as critical gateways.
Mr. Bartlett said Frontier Airlines is now offering non-stop service from Miami, Atlanta and Orlando, and is looking to add two to three weekly direct flights from Denver, Colorado later this year.
The Tourism Minister also informed that Eurowings, Europe’s third-largest point-to-point airline, began its inaugural trip from Frankfurt, Germany to Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport on November 3, 2021.
Germany has historically been an important market for Jamaica, with 23,000 German visitors in 2019. This figure is expected to increase significantly once Eurowings and Condor commence nonstop flights.
In addition, TUI Belgium will operate two direct flights each week between Brussels International Airport and Montego Bay, starting April, while TUI Netherlands will operate one direct flight per week between Amsterdam Schiphol International Airport and Montego Bay.
Mr. Bartlett said Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with roughly 300 seats each, are the planes being used for the flights.
He noted, further, that VING, a subsidiary of Sunclass Airlines, will restart direct flights from Stockholm to Jamaica with a fortnightly flying programme beginning in November 2022, which will run through to March 2023, as part of the winter season schedule for 2022/23.
VING will fly nine rotations on the Airbus A330-900neo, each carrying 373 passengers.
In addition, American Airlines has committed to operate two weekly nonstop flights between Miami International Airport and the Ian Fleming International Airport in St. Mary, starting November this year.