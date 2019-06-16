Jamaica to Participate in the ‘Year of Return, Ghana 2019’ Activities

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange says Jamaica will be represented at the various activities scheduled for the ‘Year of Return, Ghana 2019’.

She made the disclosure following a tour of the Seville Great House and Heritage Park in St. Ann on Saturday (June 15), with President of the Republic of Ghana His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Mr. President, we welcomed you as a member of our family separated from us through the many years of the transatlantic trade of Africans. We are happy that you also see us as a family. We commend you for extending the hand of welcome to all of us, particularly in this the Year of Return,” Ms. Grange said.

“We planned that some of us Jamaicans will be there at Panafest in August and the other events that are planned. We now meet each other in better times, celebrating our common heritage. Today we are honoured by your visit,” she added.

President Akufo-Addo’s visit forms part of a Caribbean tour to promote ‘The Year of Return, Ghana 2019’, which is a major landmark marketing campaign targeting the African – American and Diaspora Market to mark 400 years of the first enslaved African arriving in Jamestown Virginia.

The delegation was provided with a guided tour of the facility, before paying tribute to a few slaves that were officially buried on property.

In his remarks, President Akufo-Addo said the ‘Year of Return, Ghana 2019’ will be used as a “platform for reuniting the African family, for strengthening the bonds between us and our African kin here in the Caribbean and the Americas.”

“This is what the Year of Return means and for it, we have prepared a series of activities and programmes that will be taking place for the rest of the year in Ghana,” he stated.