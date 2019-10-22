Jamaica To Participate In China International Import Expo

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, will head Jamaica’s delegation to next month’s China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

Speaking at the recent Jamaica-China Friendship Association banquet at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, Senator Johnson Smith said Jamaica was invited to participate as a “Guest Country of Honour”.

She said the event presents an opportunity “to showcase what Jamaica has to offer as a trade and investment destination, and partner in the area of commercial relations”.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, will head Jamaica’s delegation to next month’s China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

Speaking at the recent Jamaica-China Friendship Association banquet at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, Senator Johnson Smith said Jamaica was invited to participate as a “Guest Country of Honour”.

She said the event presents an opportunity “to showcase what Jamaica has to offer as a trade and investment destination, and partner in the area of commercial relations”.

“We will use the visit to engage targeted stakeholders on prospective partnerships that can support [the] quest to build the new Jamaica that our people want,” the Minister added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Holness has indicated that “I am looking forward to my visit to China”.

Speaking during a recent ceremony at Jamaica House, which was attended by China’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Tian Qi, Mr. Holness said “I have been looking forward to this visit for some time”, adding that he and, by extension, the Government anticipate that it will serve to “further strengthen and expand our cooperative relationship”.

In the meantime, Senator praised the Jamaica-China Friendship Association for their role in enhancing bilateral relations between the countries for more than four decades.

“The breadth and depth of inter-connectedness that you have fostered between the two countries must be highly commended,” she said, noting that the engagements have added value to the quality of the relationship.

Senator Johnson Smith also highlighted plans by the Association to spearhead an upcoming public seminar, in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Jamaica, on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

She said the BRI, a new model of international cooperation, aligns well with Jamaica’s priorities and aspirations for inclusive and sustained economic growth.

“We, therefore, very much welcome the opportunity that the seminar will provide to allow the Jamaican public and private sectors, as well as civil society, to better appreciate the role that the BRI can play as a major pillar for development cooperation between Jamaica and China,” Senator Johnson Smitht added.