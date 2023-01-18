Jamaica to Launch First Ever Global Tourism Resilience Institute

Jamaica will once again prove itself a pioneer when it launches the first ever Global Tourism Resilience Institute in February.
Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, made the announcement while addressing the recent launch of the Global Tourism Resilience Conference.
The conference will be hosted at the University of the West Indies Regional Headquarters in St. Andrew, from February 15 to17.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, will participate in one of the special sessions on the importance and impact of resilience building.
A total of 40 international speakers are also slated to make presentations.
The Institute’s launch will coincide with the observance of Global Tourism Resilience Day on February 17.
Mr. Bartlett noted that the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) “has been expanding its footprints across the world”.
“The development of the academic platform for the Centre has taken on a new lease on life, and we will be launching the first ever Global Tourism Resilience Institute at that conference as well,” he said.
Executive Director of the GTRCMC, Professor Lloyd Waller, indicated that the Institute will provide several offerings.
“We are in the process of establishing an Institute to focus on resilience and not just tourism resilience. We will be offering short certificate courses, diploma courses as well as an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) to provide persons with the skills and knowledge, in terms of methodologies for being resilient,” he stated.
Approximately 200 persons have been invited to physically attend the inaugural hybrid Global Tourism Resilience Conference, and more participants are expected to join virtually.
For more details on the conference, persons may visit the GTRCMC website at www.gtrcmc.org.