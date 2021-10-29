Jamaica To Benefit From SAC Project

Jamaica is to benefit from the Sustainable Agriculture in the Caribbean (SAC) Project, launched today (October 28).

The virtual event was hosted by lead agency World University Service of Canada (WUSC).

SAC is a multi-country economic growth initiative funded by the Government of Canada through Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and is being implemented in Jamaica, Guyana, Dominica, Saint Lucia and Suriname.

The project aims to promote climate-resilient agriculture for equitable economic growth and increased economic prosperity of its target group, women and youth (both female and male) in more sustainable agricultural markets in the Caribbean.

It is anticipated that the inclusive model of the SAC project will stimulate sector investment in resilient and climate-smart agriculture development.

The five-year project is slated to run from 2021 to 2026. It is being funded at a cost of Ca$20 million.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw, who also has oversight responsibility for Agriculture and Fisheries, launched the project.

He thanked the WUSC for facilitating the project, which will assist in fostering Jamaica’s climate-resilient agricultural markets that offer inclusive and sustainable economic benefits for women and youth.

“Today marks another important step to promote climate-resilient agriculture for equitable economic growth and prosperity of women and youth in the Caribbean. Participation in the SAC project is indicative of our strong and clear commitment to promote climate-resilient agriculture in Jamaica,” he said.

In her address, Canada’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emina Tudakovic, said the launch of the SAC project is particularly timely as Jamaica’s productive sector continues to recover from the impact of the 2021 flood rains from tropical storms Ida and Grace.

“The Jamaican agricultural sector is very vibrant and energetic and is charting already a path to recovery, and there is an urgent need to continue ‘building back better’. [This] requires a transformative agenda that requires making food production more resilient, more sustainable, more efficient and more inclusive,” she said.

“Canada anticipates the SAC project will enhance the equitable economic prosperity of women, youth and men involved in the production of select crops and in advancing complementary areas in the sector’s transformation,” she added.

Working with key market actors, the SAC project will address barriers to equitable access and participation for marginalised farmers and others facing the challenges caused by climate change.