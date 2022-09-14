Jamaica to Benefit from Bilateral Talks Held During Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

The recently held Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, provided an opportunity for important bilateral talks between Jamaica and several other countries.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with Responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, said that Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, were able to have discussions with countries “that Jamaica has not had bilateral engagements with for a long time.”

“We were able to reconnect with countries and further discussions on important matters that are to the benefit of the country,” he noted.

He indicated, for example, that the Ministry of Tourism was able to have discussions about the exchange of tourism plans and ideas with the Rwandan government, and that there should be an announcement soon “about significant collaborations between the Rwandans and the Jamaicans.”

The Minister was responding to questions raised by Member of Parliament for St. Andrew Southeast, Julian Robinson, during the sitting of the House of Representatives on September 13.

Mr. Morgan noted that Jamaica had about 26 bilateral meetings while in Rwanda.

“If you could calculate how much it would cost Jamaica to have 26 bilateral meetings with countries such as the Solomon Islands, Nigeria, Australia, New Zealand, India at the highest level… it would be significantly more …for the Prime Minister and Minister Johnson Smith to engage countries at such an intimate level,” he pointed out.

Some l6 persons from the Government of Jamaica travelled to the Commonwealth meeting including personnel from the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, including its overseas mission, Ministry of National Security, and the Jamaica Information Service.

Delegation costs to attend and participate at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit was absorbed within relevant participating Ministries –Office of the Prime Minister $12,827,897; Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade $7,715,585.37; Ministry of Tourism $5,131,386.00.

Meanwhile, Mr. Morgan informed that the total cost of the campaign for Jamaica’s candidature for the post of Commonwealth Secretary-General was $ l8,267,575.07.

This includes $10,395,188.32 for airfare and accommodation; $5,182,500.00 for marketing, communications and public relations; and costs for support activities such as refreshments, photography services, ground transportation, overtime costs, meals, COVID-19 tests etc.

“Members of corporate Jamaica paid FINN Partners to provide international communication services for Jamaica’s candidature for the post of Commonwealth Secretary-General. As stated in public filings made by FINN Partners, the contract was for three months – the anticipated duration of the Commonwealth Secretary-General campaign,” Minister Morgan told the House.

The public filings made by FINN Partners, indicated that the value of the contract was US$99,000.00.

“The Government has received permission from Grace Kennedy Limited, The Musson Group and Keith Duncan to make the public aware that they contributed to the payment of FINN Partners,” Mr. Morgan said.

He told the House that no financial or other support was received from any government or non-Jamaican entity in connection with Jamaica’s candidature.