Jamaica Thanks India

The Government has reiterated its gratitude to the Republic of India for the level of support extended to Jamaica’s COVID-19 response.

Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, said that the Asian nation has “lived up to its pledge to humanity” through its comparative advantage as a centre for scientific innovation, particularly in relation to COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Chang, who is also Minister of National Security, said Jamaica and countless other developing countries were able to benefit from India’s generosity and selfless support in this regard.

“Indeed, the Government and people of Jamaica will be forever grateful to the Government and people of India for the assistance received during the pandemic that initiated our vaccination response to COVID-19,” the Deputy Prime Minister added.

He was speaking during a banquet at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Monday (August 15), commemorating India’s 75th Independence Anniversary, where he represented Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

Dr. Chang said the Government was also greatly appreciative of India’s provision of several million dollars’ worth of COVID-19-related assistance, inclusive of free medical camps islandwide, as well as support dealing with non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

“India is the world’s largest democracy and is the fastest-growing major economy, managing to weather the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic with an intractable resilience and sense of purpose. This could only have been achieved with the same determination and commitment that has paved the way for India’s emergence as a leader in innovation and inventions,” the Deputy Prime Minister added.

In his remarks, India’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui, said the COVID-19 pandemic “brought out the best of our relationship”.

He noted that India has a 75,000-member strong diaspora in Jamaica, which has “enriched the cultural and economic life though integrative ability, hard work, and innovative mindset”.

High Commissioner Masakui thanked the Government of Jamaica “for taking good care of Indians in Jamaica during the [COVID-19] crisis and facilitating their repatriation”.

“For its part, India also chipped in by sharing COVID-19 vaccine doses and medical equipment with Jamaica to help it with containing the COVID crisis,” he added.

The High Commissioner acknowledged that after 75 years of Independence, India still has its share of domestic challenges, which it is still trying to solve.

He maintained, however, that despite these, “India has always reached out to other countries in need”.

“India’s development assistance today encompasses grants, aid, donation of medicines and other essentials, and execution of developmental projects,” High Commissioner Masakui further stated.

Jamaica and India established diplomatic relations on August 12, 1962, six days after the island gained political independence from Great Britain.