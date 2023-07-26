Jamaica Supports Measures to Preserve Seabed

Jamaica supports all efforts to protect and preserve the seabed, says Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge.

He said the Area must be protected in the interest of sustainable development, to ensure respect for equity, transparency and environmental responsibility, in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“Jamaica is committed to creating the necessary balance in the development of the regulations for deep seabed mining. Activities in the area must protect and preserve the marine environment and deep-sea ecosystems,” the Minister of State emphasised.

He was addressing the 28th Session of the Assembly of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) in downtown Kingston, on July 25.

The State Minister pointed out that there is general consensus among Member States that exploitation should not take place until draft regulations are adopted, and that there should be a comprehensive regulatory framework with “robust protection” for the marine environment.

Mr. Terrelonge said Jamaica remains hopeful that “this common core position” will continue to drive the work forward on the Mining Code.

“The adoption of the Agreement Relating to the Implementation of Part XI of UNCLOS and the subsequent regulations on the prospecting and exploration of mineral resources is a testament to our collective dedication to striking the right balance between resource extraction and environmental preservation,” the State Minister told the gathering.

Mr. Terrelonge argued that the deep seabed holds “immense potential” for scientific discoveries and the advancement of understanding of the marine environment, and it should be within “our collaborative approach” to find a concerted way to move forward for the benefit of all.

“The work of the Authority remains critical and is strategically aligned with its mandate. As we have seen from the very comprehensive Report prepared by the Secretary General, the Authority has undertaken a wide range of activities over the past year, with notable success. I commend him and encourage his continued efforts to build on this progress through the implementation of his planned initiatives and partnerships,” he said.

The primary function of the International Seabed Authority is to regulate exploration for, and exploitation of deep seabed minerals found in “the Area”, which is defined by the Convention as the seabed and subsoil beyond the limits of national jurisdiction, that is, beyond the outer limits of the continental shelf.

It is a Jamaica-based intergovernmental body of 167 Member States and the European Union established under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and its 1994 Agreement on Implementation.