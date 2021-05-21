Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority Commended For Accomplishments

The Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA) has been commended for its accomplishments in the five years of its existence.

Heading the list are Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with responsibility for the Authority, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill.

At the JSEZA’s inaugural Virtual Summit, held on May 19, under the theme ‘Resilient and Sustainable Investments in SEZs’, the Prime Minister congratulated the Authority and expressed his confidence in them to achieve their established goals and transform Jamaica into a logistics powerhouse.

“When this Government established the Special Economic Zone Authority in 2016, we developed a clear mandate to facilitate, develop, manage and regulate areas identified for special investment and new industries. I note the achievements of the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority over the past five years, from enabling international and multisectoral partnerships, to the creation of innovative forward-thinking solutions like the Sustain-a-livity [brand],” the Prime Minister said.

“The Authority has done well. There is more to be done, but I know the team is up to the task. I want to thank the Board, management and staff for the work they have done over the five years to align all their effort to working to make Jamaica the premier logistics and investment location,” Mr. Holness added.

Meanwhile, Senator Hill also praised the Authority for its work since its establishment and listed some of JSEZA’s accomplishments.

“Over the past five years, the Authority has facilitated and contributed to the development of Jamaica as a sustainable and resilient investment destination. The Special Economic Zone Authority continues to participate in paving the way for Jamaica’s economic growth and the creation of jobs through the delivery of attractive and sustainable incentives offered to prospective investors,” the Minister said.

Senator Hill said that the JSEZA’s efforts have helped to allow Jamaica to remain competitive in the global business community, and it has managed to secure an influx of local and international investments that have created a large number of jobs.

“The JSEZA has made significant strides since it opened for business. Under its overview, 39,190 jobs have been created in the special economic zones; a total inward investment of more than US$1.78 billion has been secured; the agency has also successfully moved more than 100 entities from free zones to special economic zones during the 2019/2020 fiscal year,” he noted.

“I urge you to continue paving the way to make Jamaica a very important first choice for international investors. The work of the Special Economic Zone Authority has just begun,” the Minister added.

There were also presentations and messages delivered by both local and international stakeholders and partners from the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.