Jamaica Signs Three CARICOM Agreements





The Government of Jamaica is now signatory to three additional CARICOM agreements.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness today (July 6) signed the instruments at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, the site of the 39th Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM.

The agreements relate to cooperation in the areas of education and security.

The instruments are as follows:

1. Protocol Amending the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas to incorporate the Council for National Security and Law Enforcement as an organ of the community and the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security as an institution of the Community.

2. Revised Agreement Establishing the Caribbean Examinations Council

3. CARICOM Arrest Warrant Treaty

CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Erwin LaRocque and Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Kamina Johnson Smith among others witnessed the signing.