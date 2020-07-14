Jamaica Records One New COVID-19 Case, Eight More Recoveries

Jamaica has recorded one new COVID-19 case and eight more recoveries as at Monday (July 13).

This brings to 759 the total number of positives and to 628 the total number of recoveries.

The newly confirmed case is a 69 year-old female of a Kingston and St. Andrew address.This is an imported case, who came into the island via a flight from the United States.

There are now 241 imported cases; 236 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and 7 under investigation.

Some 427 or 56% of the confirmed cases are females and 332 or 44% are males, who range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

Of the 759 confirmed cases to date, in addition to the 628 or 82.7% confirmed recoveries, 20 or 2.6% were repatriated and 10 or 1.3% persons have died.

There are currently 101 or 13.3% active cases under observation, with no cases either moderately or critically ill at this time.

COVID-19 testing numbers are now up to 28,453, including 27,633 negatives and 61 pending, in addition to the 759 positives.

Clinical Management Summary as at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020