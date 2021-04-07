Jamaica Records Major Increase in Arrivals Over Easter Weekend – Bartlett

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has outlined that Jamaica recorded a major increase in stopover arrivals over the Easter holiday weekend, with the island recording the highest number of visitor’s since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“According to preliminary data from the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Jamaica recorded some 14,983 visitors to the island from April 1 to 5, 2021. Over thirteen thousand of these visitors entered the island via the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay,” the Minister explained.

He indicated that year to date, Jamaica has welcomed some 209,930 passengers to the island, 164,157 of which were tourists.

“I am very heartened by the data we have received, as it shows that Jamaica is still top-of-mind to our visitors and that we are making steady progress towards a full recovery of our sector. I commend the team at the Jamaica Tourist Board, for their aggressive and innovative marketing campaigns, which have clearly been impactful. Special commendation must also be given to our tourism partners and stakeholders for the hard work they also do in marketing Brand Jamaica to the world,” said Minister Bartlett.

The Minister also noted that representatives of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) and other Government entities, visited a number of properties over the holiday-weekend to inspect entities and also check for compliance, by locals and visitors alike, with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

“We are happy to share that the reports received by the Ministry indicate that there was strong compliance with the protocols, as players in the sector enforced strict COVID-19 measures over the holiday weekend, despite the high occupancy in most properties. I must therefore laud our stakeholders for ensuring that their guests had a safe yet memorable experience,” Bartlett expressed.