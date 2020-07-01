Jamaica Records Four New COVID-19 Cases

Jamaica has recorded four new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (June 30) while recoveries remain at 553 or 78.8%.

The new positives – which bring to 702 the total number of COVID-19 cases on the island – consist of 2 males and 2 females, who range in age from 25 to 43 years. All are imported cases, having arrived on flights from the United States.

At this time, there are 187 imported cases; 233 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked, 236 are related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 7 are under investigation.

Some 400 or 57% of the confirmed cases are females and 302 or 43% are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

Of the 702 cases confirmed with COVID-19 to date, in addition to the 553 or 78.8% have recovered, eight or (1.1%) were repatriated, and 10 or 1.4% have died. There are 131 or 18.7% active cases currently under observation. Among the active cases, there is one moderately ill case and no critically ill case at this time.

Testing numbers went up to 24,501 in the last day. In addition to the 702 positives, there are 23,741 negatives and 58 pending.

Clinical Management Update as at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020