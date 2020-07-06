Advertisement
Jamaica Records 7 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Recoveries

Coronavirus
July 6, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

Jamaica has recorded seven new COVID-19 cases and four additional recoveries as at Saturday (July 4). The island now has a total of 728 confirmed positives and 569 recoveries.

There are 139 or 19% active cases currently under observation, including one moderately ill person. There are no critically ill persons at this time while 10 persons have repatriated.

The seven new cases recorded in the last day consist of three (3) males and four (4) females with ages ranging from 12 to 62 years. All are imported cases with addresses in St. Catherine (3), Kingston and St. Andrew (2), St. James (1), and St. Elizabeth (1).

At this time, there are 213 imported cases while 233 cases are contacts of confirmed cases, 39 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked, 236 are related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 7 are under investigation.

The total number of confirmed cases are comprised of 411 or 56.5% females and 317 or 43.5% males, with their ages ranging from 2 months to 87 years.

Testing numbers have moved to 26,002 in the last 24 hours. In addition to the 728 positives, there are 25,213 negatives and 61 pending.

Clinical Management Summary as at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020

Total Samples Tested 26,002
New Samples tested in the last 24 hours 253
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours 13
Results Positive 728
Results Negative 6125,213
Results Pending 61
Deceased 10
Recovered 13569
Number in Facility Quarantine 13
Number in Home Quarantine 6,276
Number Hospitalised (Including suspected positive COVID-19 cases) 18
Persons in Facility Isolation 11
Persons in Home Isolation 110
Persons in Step Down Facilities (Isolation) 10
Persons Moderately ill 1
Persons Critically ill 0
