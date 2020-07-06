Jamaica Records 7 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Recoveries

Jamaica has recorded seven new COVID-19 cases and four additional recoveries as at Saturday (July 4). The island now has a total of 728 confirmed positives and 569 recoveries.

There are 139 or 19% active cases currently under observation, including one moderately ill person. There are no critically ill persons at this time while 10 persons have repatriated.

The seven new cases recorded in the last day consist of three (3) males and four (4) females with ages ranging from 12 to 62 years. All are imported cases with addresses in St. Catherine (3), Kingston and St. Andrew (2), St. James (1), and St. Elizabeth (1).

At this time, there are 213 imported cases while 233 cases are contacts of confirmed cases, 39 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked, 236 are related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 7 are under investigation.

The total number of confirmed cases are comprised of 411 or 56.5% females and 317 or 43.5% males, with their ages ranging from 2 months to 87 years.

Testing numbers have moved to 26,002 in the last 24 hours. In addition to the 728 positives, there are 25,213 negatives and 61 pending.

Clinical Management Summary as at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020