Jamaica Records 15 New COVID-19 Cases

As at Tuesday (August 4), 15 new samples have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases for the island to 920.

At the same time, two patients have been numbered among those recovered and released from care. Total recoveries from COVID-19 now stand at 745 (81% recovery rate).

The new cases consist of five females and 10 males with ages ranging from 23 to 59 years. Four of the cases have addresses in St. Thomas with three classified as contacts of confirmed cases and one case that is currently under investigation.

There are eight cases with addresses in Clarendon, including seven classified as imported and one which is a contact of a confirmed case.

The remaining three cases are from Kingston & St. Andrew (1) and St. Catherine (2). These three cases are classified as contacts of confirmed cases.

Jamaica now has 113 (12%) active cases under observation with eight moderately ill patients. There are no critically ill patients at this time, while 50 (5%) cases have returned to their countries of origin.

The COVID-19 case record for Jamaica now consists of 348 imported cases; 267 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 60 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 are related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and nine are under investigation. Some 517 (56%) of all confirmed cases are females and 403 (44%) are males. They range in age from two months to 87 years.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reminds the public to remain vigilant in the practice of COVID-19 prevention and control measures, including the frequent washing of hands with soap and water; maintaining the prescribed six-feet physical distance from others; and wearing a mask when in public situations.

Persons coming into the country are reminded that they must comply with quarantine orders, to help to protect their own health and the health of others.

For further information, contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness via phone at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683) or email at covid19@moh.gov.jm.

Clinical Management Summary as at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020