Jamaica Records 14 New COVID-19 Cases

As at Friday (July 31), Jamaica recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed positives for the island to 878.

The newly confirmed cases are comprised of six (6) females and eight (8) males, with ages ranging from four (4) months to 61 years and addresses in Kingston and St. Andrew (7), Clarendon (2), St. James (2), St. Thomas (1), St. Catherine (1), and Hanover (1).

Nine (9) of the cases are imported, having recently arrived on the island via flights from the United States. The other five (5) cases are under investigation.

At this time, there are 335 imported cases; 246 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 44 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and 17 under investigation.

Some 497 or 57% of the confirmed cases are females and 381 or 43% are males, with their ages ranging from two (2) months to 87 years.

Of the 878 cases confirmed with COVID-19 to date, 726 or 82.7% have recovered; 47 or 5.4% have repatriated; and 10 or 1.1% have died. There are 95 or 10.8% active cases currently under observation, including one moderately ill person. There are no critically ill persons at this time.

As the number of cases in the country increases, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is urging members of the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 prevention and control measures, including the frequent washing of hands with soap and water; maintaining the prescribed six feet physical distance from others; and wearing a mask when in public situations.

“It is also critical at this time that all persons coming into the country adhere to quarantine orders,” said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie.

“Persons experiencing mild symptoms are advised to remain at home to prevent the exposure of other persons to COVID-19,” the CMO added.

“Persons with fever and respiratory illness should report their illness to the Ministry of Health and Wellness as soon as they occur,” Bisasor-McKenzie said further.

Persons needing to contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness can do so via phone at 888-ONELOVE (888-663-5683) or email at covid19@moh.gov.jm.