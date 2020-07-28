Jamaica Records 11 New COVID-19 Cases

Jamaica now has a record of 853 COVID-19 cases, following the addition of 11 new confirmed positives as at Monday (July 27).

The new cases consist of seven (7) females and four (4) males, aged 22 to 68 years and with addresses in Kingston and St. Andrew (2), St. Catherine (2), St. Ann (2), St. James (2), St. Mary (1), Trelawny (1), and Westmoreland (1). Ten (10) of the cases are imported and one is under investigation.

At this time, there are 318 imported cases; 246 that are contacts of confirmed cases; 44 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and nine (9) are under investigation.

Some 482 (57%) of the confirmed cases are females and 371 (43%) are males, with ages ranging from 2 months to 87 years.

Of the 853 confirmed cases to date, 714 (83.7%) have recovered while 45 (5.3%) were repatriated and 10 (1.2%) have died. There are currently 84 (9.9%) active cases under observation, including three moderately ill persons. There are no critically ill cases at this time.

Testing numbers reached 36,795 in the last 24 hours, including 35,877 negatives, the 853 positives and 65 pending.

