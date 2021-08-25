Jamaica Receives 115,200 Doses Of Johnson And Johnson COVID-19 Vaccines

Jamaica has received 115,200 doses of the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines through the African Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP).

The single-dose vaccines, which arrived on Monday evening (August 23), were dispatched through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and are the first of two shipments.

The Government is slated to receive the second later this month, which would bring the overall provision to 260,000 doses.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, who received the vaccines at the National Health Fund in Kingston, said Jamaica now has a significant supply of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson brand vaccines.

“It is now our job to work with the country, on a whole, to deliver the vaccines in the arms of Jamaicans to protect them against COVID-19,” he said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, conveyed the nation’s gratitude to Chairman of the Africa Union and President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa.

She said his “vision and foresight ensured the establishment of the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust, which established the African Medical Supplies Platform”.

Minister Johnson Smith also noted that AMSP Chairman, Strive Masiyiwa, delivered on President Ramaphosa’s vision of ensuring that vaccines reached the smallest of developing countries.