Jamaica Producers Group Host Vaccination Day

Story Highlights Jamaica Producers Group (JP) through its partnership with the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative (PSVI) successfully hosted its COVID-19 vaccination day on Thursday (September 30).

Meanwhile, Custos of St. Mary, Hon. Errol Johnson, urged the community members to follow the COVID-19 protocols.

“You are protecting yourselves, and the future of our country. Be good citizens of St. Mary, and Jamaica. JP is ensuring that St. Mary is in safe hands, and the hands that will nurture the future of our parish, and our country,” the Custos said.

Jamaica Producers Group (JP) through its partnership with the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative (PSVI) successfully hosted its COVID-19 vaccination day on Thursday (September 30).

The initiative, which was held in Annotto Bay in St. Mary, saw over 200 persons receive doses of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, with approximately half of the participants, from the company.

Speaking at the event, Group General Counsel at Jamaica Producers Group, Simone Pearson, said she was proud of the community for turning up, and taking responsibility.

“Today is a lot more than a vaccine, it is about love and respect and the power of people to decide that we can take a stand, that we can decide that we are going to fight against something, and we won’t let it have power over us. So, this is about you, and the community,” she said.

Meanwhile, Custos of St. Mary, Hon. Errol Johnson, urged the community members to follow the COVID-19 protocols.

“You are protecting yourselves, and the future of our country. Be good citizens of St. Mary, and Jamaica. JP is ensuring that St. Mary is in safe hands, and the hands that will nurture the future of our parish, and our country,” the Custos said.

Also on the day, executives from the entity, spent time prior to the event, to educate persons on the importance of being vaccinated.